Students get hands-on look at different careers at JA Inspire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Students across the area had the opportunity to explore careers fields Wednesday at the annual JA Inspire event.

The event was held at the Sioux Falls Convention Center and gave students hands-on activities.

The purpose was to give students learning experiences with various businesses to give them an idea of what career path they may want to choose.

“It’s been so fun to work with our community and our partners and want to come out and showcase their careers and opportunities because, in some cases, students don’t realize all the different jobs at many of our different businesses,” said Kayla Eitreim, president and CEO of Junior Achievement of South Dakota.

Unlike traditional career fairs, the students do the interviewing rather than the employer.

They ask questions to volunteers from local businesses and learn about skills that will be in demand when they graduate.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.