Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Students get hands-on look at different careers at JA Inspire

Unlike traditional career fairs, the students do the interviewing rather than the employer.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Students across the area had the opportunity to explore careers fields Wednesday at the annual JA Inspire event.

The event was held at the Sioux Falls Convention Center and gave students hands-on activities.

The purpose was to give students learning experiences with various businesses to give them an idea of what career path they may want to choose.

“It’s been so fun to work with our community and our partners and want to come out and showcase their careers and opportunities because, in some cases, students don’t realize all the different jobs at many of our different businesses,” said Kayla Eitreim, president and CEO of Junior Achievement of South Dakota.

Unlike traditional career fairs, the students do the interviewing rather than the employer.

They ask questions to volunteers from local businesses and learn about skills that will be in demand when they graduate.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Names released in fatal crash near Worthing
Marty, SD Foul Play
Foul play suspected in young mother’s death on Marty road
Jenny Arriaga, 25, and Lezter Juarez, 27, were killed in a crash on I-80 near North Platte,...
Toddler to celebrate 1st birthday same day as her parents’ funeral following holiday weekend crash
Fake test drive ends in stolen vehicle in Sioux Falls
SD Highway 46 Fatalities
Deaths on the reservation road: SD Highway 46 fatalities

Latest News

Dan Steventon is this week's "Someone You Should Know."
Someone You Should Know: The man behind ‘Christmas at the Castle’
Someone You Should Know: The man behind ‘Christmas at the Castle’
Someone You Should Know: The man behind ‘Christmas at the Castle’
Sioux Falls Christian's Isaac Davelaar wins the 1600 meter run at the 2023 SDHSAA State Track...
Sioux Falls School District limiting boys’ sports participation numbers
Sioux Falls School District limiting boys’ sports participation numbers
Authorities confirm Rachel Cyriacks search in Beadle County
Authorities confirm Rachel Cyriacks search in Beadle County