Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Superintendent at Midkota Public Schools arrested on child porn charges

Ryan Wayne Baron
Ryan Wayne Baron(Barnes County Jail)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 11:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINFORD, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The superintendent of Midkota Public Schools has been arrested on suspicion of having child pornography.

Ryan Wayne Baron was arrested and is being held in the Barnes County Jail. North Dakota court records show he is charged in Griggs County with five counts of possession of certain materials prohibited, also known as child pornography.

Baron is listed on the Midkota Public Schools website as the Superintendent and High School Principal. He is scheduled to appear in court on November 29 for a bond hearing.

Ryan Baron, Midkota Public Schools
Ryan Baron, Midkota Public Schools(Valley News Live)

The Midkota Public School District includes the communities of Binford, Glenfield, Grace City, McHenry, and Sutton, North Dakota.

Valley News Live previously reported that Ryan Baron was convicted on one petty misdemeanor count of trespassing on school property in 2021, after he pleaded guilty to unlawfully entering the Tri-County School in Karlstad, Minnesota.

Baron was in his first year as Ulen-Hitterdal’s superintendent when the incident occurred. Baron stepped down as Karlstad’s principal and superintendent in the spring of 2021.

Valley News Live received the following statement from the Midkota School Board President:

“Midkota Public School was given notice yesterday, Tuesday, November 28th, of allegations made against superintendent, Ryan Baron. The school has already and will continue to cooperate with law enforcement in any way possible in order to bring about swift resolution in this matter. Mr. Baron has been placed on leave at this time and will not be present on school property. As this is an active investigation, Midkota will be unable to comment beyond this statement at this time. We do not believe this issue to directly involve the school buildings. Midkota will continue to educate and support our students through this time. We wish to thank the state and local law enforcement agencies for their diligent efforts in this matter. Midkota is working with a school attorney to determine next steps.”

Previous Coverage
Former superintendent convicted for late-night trespassing inside another school

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Names released in fatal crash near Worthing
Marty, SD Foul Play
Foul play suspected in young mother’s death on Marty road
Jenny Arriaga, 25, and Lezter Juarez, 27, were killed in a crash on I-80 near North Platte,...
Toddler to celebrate 1st birthday same day as her parents’ funeral following holiday weekend crash
SD Highway 46 Fatalities
Deaths on the reservation road: SD Highway 46 fatalities
Fake test drive ends in stolen vehicle in Sioux Falls

Latest News

Tiena Costello died September 24, 2022
Foul play suspected in Marty, SD young mother found dead in the middle of the road
.
Annual ‘Light Up Pierre’ contest underway
FILE - Arkansas football coach Bobby Petrino answers a question during media day at the...
Arkansas brings back Bobby Petrino as offensive coordinator 11 years after he was fired amid scandal
Taylor Swift is Spotify’s No. 1 global artist of 2023, with more than 26 billion streams this...
Spotify announces top 10 artists, songs, albums of the year with 2023 Wrapped