13th-ranked Northwestern men win 83-66 at Dordt

SIOUX CENTER, IA (Dakota News Now) -Alex Van Kalsbeek’s 23 points led the No. 13-ranked Red Raiders (7-0, 3-0 GPAC) on Wednesday night, as Northwestern defeated (RV) Dordt (7-3, 2-2 GPAC) on the road.

This year’s first edition of the rivalry matchup saw the two teams play even in the first half. After a Craig Sterk (Sr., McBain, Mich.) bucket opened the scoring, both sides traded buckets with Kaleb Booth (So., Carroll, Iowa) hitting a trey to make it 5-2 early. With five minutes played, Dordt opened up a five-point lead before Hunter Berry (Sr., Bolivar, Mo.) knocked down a three to put Northwestern up 20-18.Northwestern’s largest lead of the half was 30-26 thanks to a Conner Geddes (Jr., Harrisburg, S.D.) three, but Dordt worked back to take a 37-35 lead with one minute left until halftime. Alex Van Kalsbeek (So., Sheldon, Iowa) had the final say before the buzzer, though, powering through the paint to knot the score going into the break.

A three-point barrage by the Raiders opened the second half, and Northwestern did not relinquish the lead from the 18:08 point on. Northwestern gained a 45-43 lead at that point on a Van Kalsbeek jumper before he and Booth hit from beyond the arc to go up 56-44 with 14:47 left in the contest. Later on, Sterk got the Northwestern faithful on their feet with a baseline slam and-one to take a 64-55 lead with under eight to go. Geddes then hit a three to give Northwestern its largest lead to that point before Van Kalsbeek wrapped under the basket for a dunk to go up 69-57. The Raiders’ largest lead of the night came on a Geddes three with 2:51 remaining, sending Northwestern to a 15-point advantage. With the 83-66 win, the Raiders move to 7-0 (3-0 GPAC).

GAME NOTES

Alex Van Kalsbeek led all scorers with 23 points. led all scorers with 23 points.

Conner Geddes scored a season-high 18. scored a season-high 18.

Craig Sterk moved into 15th on the Northwestern all-time scoring list, now with 1,680 career points. moved into 15th on the Northwestern all-time scoring list, now with 1,680 career points.

Northwestern shot a blistering 61.3% in the second half.

The Raiders converted on 12 three-point attempts on 40.0% shooting.

The bench provided plenty of lift, putting up 30 points.

Up Next: Northwestern is back on the road this Saturday, traveling to Hastings, Nebraska to take on the Hastings Broncos. Tip-off is set for 3:45 p.m. inside Lynn Farrell Arena.

Game recap courtesy Northwestern Athletics

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.