2 Dordt women rally past Northwestern in GPAC thriller

SIOUX CENTER, IA (Dakota News Now) -No.2 Dordt University rallied from an 18-point, first-half deficit to defeat (RV) Northwestern 81-78 in a Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) match-up played tonight at the De Witt Gymnasium. The Defenders stay unbeaten and improve to 4-0 in the conference, 9-0 overall; Northwestern drops to 2-2 in the conference, 5-3 overall.

Gracie Schoonhoven poured in a career-high 20 points, scoring six of the final seven points for the second-ranked Defenders, including a pair of free throws with six seconds left to put her team up by three. Bailey Beckman contributed 20 points as well, knocking down a trio of three-pointers and becoming the Defenders career leader in three-pointers made with 194.

Tied at 60 at the end of the third quarter, Macy Sievers and Macey Nielson knocked down consecutive three-pointers to finish off a 15-6 run to give the Defenders their largest lead (74-66) with five minutes left in the final period. Northwestern countered with a 9-0 run, holding the Defenders scoreless for nearly two minutes, to retake the lead (75-74) after a three-pointer from Hali Anderson with 3:05 left. The lead traded sides four times over the next two minutes, until, a Gracie Schoonhoven lay-up put the hosts up for good, 78-77, with under 90 seconds to go. A Beckman free throw pushed the lead to two after Dordt got a defensive stop but Northwestern’s Molly Schany drew a foul and also made 1-of-2 free throws to bring the Defenders lead down to one, 79-78, with 16 seconds left. A turnover by the Defenders led to another possession for Northwestern but Gracie Schoonhoven stole the inbounds pass, was fouled and made a pair of free throws for a three-point lead. The Red Raiders final attempt to tie the score fell short as Dordt held on for the win.

Karly Gustafson ended one rebound shy of another double-double, contributing 15 points and nine rebounds before fouling out during the final minute. Janie Schoonhoven pulled down 11 rebounds to go with eight points and Macy Sievers filled up the box score with nine points, six rebounds and six assists.

