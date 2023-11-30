Avera Medical Minute
Coca-Cola truck, Santa visit Sanford Children’s Hospital

Patients at the Sanford Children's Hospital had a very special visitor spreading holiday cheer on Thursday.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Patients at the Sanford Children’s Hospital had a very special visitor spreading holiday cheer on Thursday.

The Chesterman Coca-Cola truck visited the Castle with Santa in tow.

Kids were able to check out the lighted holiday truck and talk to Santa.

“To see the kids when they walk in the door — it’s pure joy. The happiness that they see when they see Santa Clause is indescribable. It brings such joy to me and to my heart.”

The Coca-Cola truck will be at the Hy-Vee on Marion Road from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday night for the public to check out.

