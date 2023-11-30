Comedy show happening at Lucky’s in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Standup comedian Alisha Rayne visited Dakota News Now to discuss the Bzzzline Comedy Showcase happening Thursday night in downtown Sioux Falls.

The event, hosted by Rayne, will feature three professional comedians.

The showcase will take place Thursday, Nov. 30, at Lucky’s Bar in Club 224 in the basement.

Doors open at 7:30 p.m. with an 8 p.m. showtime.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased here.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.