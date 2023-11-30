Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Comedy show happening at Lucky’s in Sioux Falls

Standup comedian Alisha Rayne visited Dakota News Now to discuss the Bzzzline Comedy Showcase happening Thursday night in downtown Sioux Falls.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 10:23 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Standup comedian Alisha Rayne visited Dakota News Now to discuss the Bzzzline Comedy Showcase happening Thursday night in downtown Sioux Falls.

The event, hosted by Rayne, will feature three professional comedians.

The showcase will take place Thursday, Nov. 30, at Lucky’s Bar in Club 224 in the basement.

Doors open at 7:30 p.m. with an 8 p.m. showtime.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased here.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews conduct search in Beadle County
Authorities confirm Rachel Cyriacks search in Beadle County
Kim Nelson has resigned as the head coach of the Sioux Falls Roosevelt Rough Riders.
Kim Nelson resigns as Sioux Falls Roosevelt head coach
Former Watertown resident killed in Minnesota stabbing
Former Watertown resident killed in Minnesota stabbing
Marty, SD Foul Play
Foul play suspected in young mother’s death on Marty road
The World's Largest Pheasant will be retiring, and getting a replacement next year.
You could own the world’s largest pheasant

Latest News

Comedy show happening at Lucky’s in Sioux Falls
Comedy show happening at Lucky’s in Sioux Falls
50 Sioux Falls area vendors will be selling at the market.
Sioux Falls pop-up shop will feature locally-made goods
Sioux Falls pop-up shop will feature locally-made goods
Sioux Falls pop-up shop will feature locally-made goods
Throwback Thursday: 1870s grasshopper invasions
Throwback Thursday: 1870s Grasshopper Invasions