Cooler weather to end the week

The dry weather will stick around
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 4:14 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Today is going to be a little bit of a cooler day around the region. Highs will fall into the mid to upper 30s for most of us. By Thursday night, a cold front will move through and while it won’t bring any precipitation it will at least keep us cool for Friday and bring our morning lows down to the lower double digits. Highs Friday will stay in the mid 30s.

Over the weekend, we’ll begin with sunshine and highs temperatures staying in the upper 30s. By Sunday, we could see a few snowflakes, mainly around the tri-state area, but accumulations will be very light, if we see any at all. Highs Sunday will get back into the low 40s.

Looking ahead to next week, we could see a few sprinkles or flurries on Monday. Otherwise, highs will be in the low 40s for most of us. We’ll keep the 40s around for the rest of next week with plenty of sunshine.

