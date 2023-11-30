Avera Medical Minute
Cricket Wireless surprises three Sioux Falls families

A local wireless service provider teamed up with the Boys and Girls Club of the Sioux Empire to surprise three Sioux Falls families with up to $5,000 in gifts.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 9:18 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A local wireless service provider teamed up with the Boys and Girls Club of the Sioux Empire to surprise three Sioux Falls families with up to $5,000 in gifts.

As part of Cricket Wireless’s “12 Days of Cricket” giving campaign, the three families were recognized for the hard work they have done for the Boys and Girls Club over the last six years.

“I think it’s great that this is what they’re doing, there’s a lot of families around the community that don’t get a whole lot for Christmas. So it’s great what they’re doing to give back to the community,” said mother and recipient Josephine Engh.

This was the fifth year that Cricket has put on the 12 Days of Cricket campaign and has donated up to $500,000 to families across the country.

You can learn more at BGCA.org/12DaysofCricket.

