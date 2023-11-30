Avera Medical Minute
Developing: Police investigating accident in south Sioux Falls

Wednesday's top headlines and weather updates from Dakota News Now.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 8:27 PM CST
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police in Sioux Falls are investigating an accident in the area of South Minnesota Avenue and La Quinta Circle just before 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police closed the southbound lane and have asked drivers to take alternate routes for the time being.

Stay with Dakota News Now on air and online for updates to this developing story.

