Family questions death investigation of Marty woman

MARTY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Dakota News Now I-Team continues to reveal concerns of Yankton Sioux Tribal members as they question how law enforcement investigates crimes on the reservation.

While the town of Marty is a quiet place for families to reside on the Yankton Sioux Reservation, several mysterious deaths haunt those who live there, including a woman who was found dead inside her home and a man who allegedly kept neighbors away from checking on her.

Antonia Kazena’s family lived in the same house for several generations.

“We’d always just come over here and just sit around and talk and visit,” said Antonia’s uncle, John Provost.

Antonia lived there with her son and uncle Jesse. She was known to remember everyone in the family on their special day.

“She had people’s birthdays memorized, no matter how many people that was. She would call you,” John said.

John was worried for her safety, primarily because of her companion.

“Oh, that guy was mean to her. And I know that there were times when she would call me and tell me, ‘I need you to come over here.’ So I’d get over there as fast as I could,” John explained.

Friendships in the community created a well-worn path to Antonia’s house and several neighbors were concerned when they didn’t see her for a few days.

First, they knocked on the door, and there was no answer.

The second time they came back, a man was at the house who said Antonia was sleeping and to not disturb her.

The third time they returned, they opened the door, went inside, and found Antonia’s body.

“Oh, they said that she had been dead for a few days,” John remembered.

Jesse watches over the house now. Inside, it’s like a time capsule back to August of 2022 when she was found dead. The bloody mattress is gone, but the splatters on the wall remain.

“I don’t know what actually happened, but I believe that there was foul play involved,” Jesse speculated.

He wonders what kinds of investigation is happening and why no one questioned him.

“You know, I heard they was interviewing people and it seemed like I would have been one of the number ones they would have asked about it. They would have said, ‘Hey, that guy lived there,’” Jesse said.

Law enforcement said Antonia may have fallen, but for her family, that’s hard to understand with the amount of blood in both bedrooms. John wonders if the case is still active.

“When I talked to those, the ones that just that found her, I said, ‘Do they still talk to you?’ And they said, ‘No.’ They just came and asked me some questions and that was the last I heard,” John explained.

It seemed to the family that Antonia’s value as a human, relative, and member of the community is somehow lost in the silence and they have questions.

“About how much work they actually do to try and solve these things. But it just seems like they happen. And then it’s as if it’s just another day,” John said

“I’m angry. I’m pissed off,” Jesse expressed.

Meanwhile, the man who told neighbors to leave because Antonia was sleeping continues to live in the community. Some stay away from events when they know he’ll be there.

“I won’t ever get over every day thinking about her. But whether or not they’re going to get to the bottom of it, I don’t know,” John said.

If you have information or tips to help with this case or potential murder cases on tribal land, contact the FBI.

