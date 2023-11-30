Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Lucky man ‘just about passed out’ after winning $5M on lottery scratch-off

Lottery officials said Tracy Neff chose to take home the one-time cash option of $3,125,000...
Lottery officials said Tracy Neff chose to take home the one-time cash option of $3,125,000 before taxes.(Virginia Lottery)
By Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 10:21 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE COUNTY, Va. (Gray News) – A man in Virginia kept quiet and was seemingly shellshocked when he realized the lottery scratch-off ticket he held in his hands was worth $5 million.

“I just about passed out,” Tracy Naff later told officials with the Virginia Lottery.

Neff picked up a 100X the Money ticket while at the Black Diamond Market convenient store in Pennington Gap.

He scratched the ticket while he was still in the store and kept to himself after he saw he’d won.

Lottery officials said Neff chose to take home the one-time cash option of $3,125,000 before taxes.

This was the first of three top prizes claimed in the 100X the Money scratcher game that features prizes ranging from $30 to $5 million, according to the Virginia Lottery.

The chances of winning the $5 million prize are 1 in 2,652,000.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews conduct search in Beadle County
Authorities confirm Rachel Cyriacks search in Beadle County
Kim Nelson has resigned as the head coach of the Sioux Falls Roosevelt Rough Riders.
Kim Nelson resigns as Sioux Falls Roosevelt head coach
Former Watertown resident killed in Minnesota stabbing
Former Watertown resident killed in Minnesota stabbing
Marty, SD Foul Play
Foul play suspected in young mother’s death on Marty road
The World's Largest Pheasant will be retiring, and getting a replacement next year.
You could own the world’s largest pheasant

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump waits to take the witness stand during his civil fraud...
Appeals court reinstates gag order that barred Trump from maligning court staff in NY fraud trial
FILE - In this photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, Phillip Hancock is...
Man on death row who claimed self-defense in double killing is denied clemency by Oklahoma governor
Alisha Rayne visited Dakota News Now to discuss the upcoming Bzzzline Comedy Showcase.
Comedy show happening at Lucky’s in Sioux Falls
According to Akron police, Melvin Wright was taken into custody Wednesday evening. He is...
Police arrest man accused of shooting another for not sharing his potato chips
Comedy show happening at Lucky’s in Sioux Falls
Comedy show happening at Lucky’s in Sioux Falls