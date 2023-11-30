Mason McCormick talks about Kim Nelson who will move to college ranks after 45 years

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -As we found out last night, Kim Nelson has resigned as head football coach at Roosevelt after 45 years in the high school ranks and 314 wins, mostly in South Dakota.

I was interviewing one of his former players right after confirming the news, so I asked Mason McCormick of the Jackrabbits what his former high school coach meant to him.

Mason McCormick-SDSU Senior OL says, “He was awesome. I mean he was just such a good mentor and he did so much for me. He was really one of the first guys who really believed in me that I could play at this level. As so he instilled in me that confidence a little bit and I wish him nothing but the best.”

At age 68,Kim is not ready to hang it up completely. And I certainly understand that. He will take his immense knowledge to the college ranks where he will help from an offensive stand point. As a former QB himself, that has always been his first love. He’ll be on Calling All Sports with me Friday by the way.

