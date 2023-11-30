Avera Medical Minute
Mason McCormick talks about Kim Nelson who will move to college ranks after 45 years

Nelson resigns from Roosevelt where he made big impact on SDSU Senior
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 12:11 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -As we found out last night, Kim Nelson has resigned as head football coach at Roosevelt after 45 years in the high school ranks and 314 wins, mostly in South Dakota.

I was interviewing one of his former players right after confirming the news, so I asked Mason McCormick of the Jackrabbits what his former high school coach meant to him.

Mason McCormick-SDSU Senior OL says, “He was awesome. I mean he was just such a good mentor and he did so much for me. He was really one of the first guys who really believed in me that I could play at this level. As so he instilled in me that confidence a little bit and I wish him nothing but the best.”

At age 68,Kim is not ready to hang it up completely. And I certainly understand that. He will take his immense knowledge to the college ranks where he will help from an offensive stand point. As a former QB himself, that has always been his first love. He’ll be on Calling All Sports with me Friday by the way.

