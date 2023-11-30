New ancient aquatic animal found in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota is known for having plenty of fossils, and paleontologists in the state just identified a new one.

“It’s not a dinosaur the dinosaurs were all on land. And this thing was swimming around in the ocean and it was one of the top predators at that time,” said Clint Boyd, senior paleontologist with the North Dakota Geological Society.

This is part of the Jormungandr walhallaensis, a newly discovered species of mosasaur that was found in the Pembina Gorge. It lived about 80 million years ago when the state was covered by a sea.

“They were massive. They had large teeth on the roof of their mouth to help hold prey items in,” said Boyd.

The mosasaur is similar to lizards but much larger. Like whales, the animal had to surface to breathe.

Paleontologists recovered most of the skull, neck, some of the spine and parts of one flipper.

“The rest of the back part is gone, it was probably scavenged and fed on and dragged away,” said Boyd.

The fossil was first found by a member of the public in 2015. They saw a piece of one of the jaws laying on the ground and reported it. That’s when the state Geological Survey Department got called in.

“If they had just picked that piece up and took it home and never told anybody, we won’t have this new species,” said Boyd.

It took paleontologists four years to dig the mosasaur out of the ground and a couple more to clean it up.

Last month, a paper on the species was published, making it the first found in the world.

A cast of the animal is on display in the Walhalla public library, near where it was found. The Pembina State Museum will also get a cast.

Down the road, the Heritage Center plans on expanding its current mosasaur exhibit to include the new species.

