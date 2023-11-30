Avera Medical Minute
November 29th Plays of the Week

Top Plays from Basketball, Football and Hockey
By Cooper Seamer
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 12:09 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Sioux Falls’ Jack Thompson stayed calm and collected with time winding down before halftime, driving to the hoop for the buzzer beater layup.

South Dakota’s Tori DePerry cut into the lane to the right spot at the right time, throwing the ball up over her head for the no-look layup.

The Sioux Falls Stampede were letting the puck fly against Des Moines, as Egor Barabanov fires a one-timer at the net as the Herd win 4-1.

Don’t let Augustana’s Caden Hinker get open space on the court, especially when he can jump up like this for the two-hand slam.

And our top spot this week goes to Northwestern’s Gavin Lorenzen, laying the hit on fourth and goal to keep the score out of the endzone, and the Red Raiders’ playoff run alive.

And those are your plays of the week.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

