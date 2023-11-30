Parents alerted after gun reported at Brandon Valley Middle School

BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Wednesday night, parents in Brandon received an email from Brandon Valley Middle School administrators informing them of a reported gun incident that happened Wednesday afternoon.

According to the email from Dr. Amanda Nelson and Adam Rothenberger, during afternoon dismissal, students reported a gun on school grounds and immediately reported the concern to the administration.

The gun was confiscated and the student was brought into custody where it was discovered that the item was a starter pistol.

The administrators assured parents that the situation was addressed swiftly and that all students and staff were safe.

Parents were also encouraged to discuss the importance of reporting suspicious activities or behaviors their children might witness.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.