SDSU students create digital campaigns for local businesses

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Local businesses have partnered with South Dakota State University advertising students to create innovative marketing campaigns.

The school teamed up with Flynn Wright and StartUp Sioux Falls to create the project.

Students worked with real clients to create digital campaigns, as well as learn about account services and how to communicate with clients.

“I’ve never really done an opportunity like this before. It’s a good way for people to get the experience and the internships that they might look into and jobs for the future,” said SDSU advertising major Dalys Beanum.

Students presented their final campaigns at Startup Sioux Falls on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.