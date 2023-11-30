Sioux Falls pop-up shop will feature locally-made goods

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This weekend, a pop-up shopping event returns to downtown Sioux Falls. The 605 Made Holiday Market takes place on Saturday and features goods from across the state.

Over 50 vendors will be selling goods at the one-day-only marketplace.

Stacy Wengler joined us in the Dakota News Now studio to discuss more about the event, which begins at 10 a.m. on December 2nd.

