Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Slot player turns $5 into $1.3 million jackpot at Las Vegas casino

A lucky gambler from Texas won $1.3 million on a slot machine in Las Vegas.
A lucky gambler from Texas won $1.3 million on a slot machine in Las Vegas.(Caesars Entertainment)
By C.C. McCandless and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 8:26 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - A visitor from Texas turned his Vegas trip into a million-dollar payday.

According to Caesars Entertainment, a guest won a jackpot for $1,390,820 on Monday after placing a $5 wager while playing a slot machine at the Paris Las Vegas hotel-casino.

Casino representatives identified the man as “John from Texas” when referring to the lucky gambler.

Earlier this month, KVVU reported another slot player turned a $5 wager into a $1.3 million jackpot while visiting a casino on the Las Vegas Strip.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Names released in fatal crash near Worthing
Marty, SD Foul Play
Foul play suspected in young mother’s death on Marty road
Jenny Arriaga, 25, and Lezter Juarez, 27, were killed in a crash on I-80 near North Platte,...
Toddler to celebrate 1st birthday same day as her parents’ funeral following holiday weekend crash
Kim Nelson has resigned as the head coach of the Sioux Falls Roosevelt Rough Riders.
Kim Nelson resigns as Sioux Falls Roosevelt head coach
Crews conduct search in Beadle County
Authorities confirm Rachel Cyriacks search in Beadle County

Latest News

FILE - Hall of Fame Inductees, Hall & Oates, John Oates and Daryl Hall appear in the press...
Daryl Hall accuses John Oates of ‘ultimate partnership betrayal’ in plan to sell stake in business
In this photo provided by Japan Coast Guard, debris believed to be from a U.S. military Osprey...
Japan plans to suspend its own Osprey flights after a fatal US Air Force crash of the aircraft
Police in Sioux Falls are investigating an accident in the area of South Minnesota Avenue and...
Developing: Police investigating accident in south Sioux Falls
In this Saturday, March 28, 2015 photo, Former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger speaks...
Henry Kissinger, secretary of state under Presidents Nixon and Ford, dies at 100