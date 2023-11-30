South Dakota Farmer’s Union gathering for 108th annual convention in Huron

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The South Dakota Farmer’s Union is having its 108th annual convention on November 30th and December 1st at the Crossroads Hotel and Huron Event Center in Huron.

The event was cancelled last year due to weather but this year they are expecting over 200 South Dakota farmers and ranchers to attend the event.

The two main topics this year will be packer accountability and landowner rights. “It’s a hot topic that’s been hot all year, and that’s landowner rights and taking them back, making them stronger,” said Executive Director for the South Dakota Farmers Union Karla Hofhenke. “So we have Brian Jorde, who’s a lawyer with the Domina Law Group and then we have some county commissioners, we have Suzanne Smith coming from Spink County, Drew Dennert, coming from Brown County and then we have Curt Soehl with the Sioux Falls City Councilor.”

Another panel discussion will focus on packer accountability. “Eighty percent of our meat is processed by four businesses, I believe two of them are foreign owned, and it’s a food safety issue for us. We found that out during the pandemic, that we need to have more control over that, and so the laws are out there, and we just need to get them implemented, followed upon, Michael Kades is with the Department of Justice on the anti-trust side, and so he will be bringing some great insight into this.”

The South Dakota Farmers Union is the oldest and largest general farm organization in the state.

