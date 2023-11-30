Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

South Dakota Farmer’s Union gathering for 108th annual convention in Huron

108th Annual South Dakota Farmers Union Convention
By Mark Brim
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 8:27 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The South Dakota Farmer’s Union is having its 108th annual convention on November 30th and December 1st at the Crossroads Hotel and Huron Event Center in Huron.

The event was cancelled last year due to weather but this year they are expecting over 200 South Dakota farmers and ranchers to attend the event.

The two main topics this year will be packer accountability and landowner rights. “It’s a hot topic that’s been hot all year, and that’s landowner rights and taking them back, making them stronger,” said Executive Director for the South Dakota Farmers Union Karla Hofhenke. “So we have Brian Jorde, who’s a lawyer with the Domina Law Group and then we have some county commissioners, we have Suzanne Smith coming from Spink County, Drew Dennert, coming from Brown County and then we have Curt Soehl with the Sioux Falls City Councilor.”

Another panel discussion will focus on packer accountability. “Eighty percent of our meat is processed by four businesses, I believe two of them are foreign owned, and it’s a food safety issue for us. We found that out during the pandemic, that we need to have more control over that, and so the laws are out there, and we just need to get them implemented, followed upon, Michael Kades is with the Department of Justice on the anti-trust side, and so he will be bringing some great insight into this.”

The South Dakota Farmers Union is the oldest and largest general farm organization in the state.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews conduct search in Beadle County
Authorities confirm Rachel Cyriacks search in Beadle County
Kim Nelson has resigned as the head coach of the Sioux Falls Roosevelt Rough Riders.
Kim Nelson resigns as Sioux Falls Roosevelt head coach
Former Watertown resident killed in Minnesota stabbing
Former Watertown resident killed in Minnesota stabbing
Marty, SD Foul Play
Foul play suspected in young mother’s death on Marty road
The World's Largest Pheasant will be retiring, and getting a replacement next year.
You could own the world’s largest pheasant

Latest News

FILE - Former Pogues member Shane MacGowan performs on stage with his group The Popes, at the...
Shane MacGowan, lead singer of The Pogues and a laureate of booze and beauty, dies at age 65
Thursday's top headlines and weather updates from Dakota News Now.
Thursday's top headlines and weather updates from Dakota News Now.
FILE - Meta's logo can be seen on a sign at the company's headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif.,...
Thousands of fake Facebook accounts shut down by Meta were primed to polarize voters ahead of 2024
Thursday Morning's Forecast with First Alert Meteorologist Aaron Doudna
Thursday Morning's Forecast with First Alert Meteorologist Aaron Doudna