Three arrested for stolen vehicle in east central Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Three people were arrested after a stolen vehicle containing meth was recovered in Sioux Falls on Wednesday afternoon.

In the 200 block of N. Cleveland Ave., detectives with the violent crimes unit found a stolen vehicle parked in a parking lot. Three people were inside the stolen vehicle.

When detectives parked behind the stolen vehicle, the front seat passenger took off running and was caught a short distance away.

Meanwhile, the driver of the stolen vehicle pulled forward on the sidewalk in an attempt to get away from the detectives.

The driver hit a deck and the railing of the front of a building.

The two people inside the vehicle were arrested.

Meth was found on the driver and inside the vehicle, as well as pills possibly containing fentanyl.

The driver — 27-year-old Alicia Spoonemore from Sioux Falls — was arrested for Intentional Damage, Aggravated Eluding, Distribution of Controlled Substance, Possession of Controlled Substance and Grand Theft.

The front seat passenger who ran — 39-year-old Jesse Foht from Sioux Falls — was charged with Possession of a Stolen Vehicle and Fleeing Police.

The backseat passenger — 25-year-old Trent Stepp from Fort Thompson — was charged with Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Controlled Substance and marijuana.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.