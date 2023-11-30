The ‘Triple Box’ near Orange City destroyed in fire

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (Sioux County Radio) - A fire early Thursday morning destroyed a popular venue in Sioux County, Iowa.

According to Sioux County Radio, at about 2:30 a.m. a fire was reported at the Triple Box, located south of Orange City. Sioux County Sheriff Jamie Van Voorst said a passerby saw the fire and called 911.

Firefighters from Alton, Maurice, and Orange City were on the scene for over four hours. The barn area of The Triple Box is destroyed, and according to Orange City Fire Chief Denny Vander Wel, the building is a total loss with an estimated value of $1 million.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Orange City Fire Chief and the Iowa State Fire Marshal. However, Vander Wel says the cause does not seem suspicious.

