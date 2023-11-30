Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Winner announced for Sioux Falls Novemburn contest

The event raised money for the Operation Hope Fund, which serves those seeking help for addiction, anxiety and depression through the 988 Lifeline.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A winner was chosen for the “Novemburn for Hope” fundraiser at Carnegie Town Hall in Sioux Falls on Thursday.

The event raised money for the Operation Hope Fund.

The fund was established in 2021 to assist those seeking help for addiction, anxiety and depression through the 988 Lifeline.

Community members were invited to grow out sideburns while campaigning for the cause.

Ryan Lauseng was crowned the winner.

“It feels great. Took the whole month to grow out these chops, and it feels great to come out on top. Obviously, it is for a good cause, so it feels great all around,” said Lauseng.

Organizers are still waiting on a final total raised during the event.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews conduct search in Beadle County
Authorities confirm Rachel Cyriacks search in Beadle County
Two people were injured and charges are pending against a driver after a multiple-vehicle...
Driver hits light pole, sideswipes a car & collides head-on with another car in Sioux Falls
Former Watertown resident killed in Minnesota stabbing
Former Watertown resident killed in Minnesota stabbing
Kim Nelson has resigned as the head coach of the Sioux Falls Roosevelt Rough Riders.
Kim Nelson resigns as Sioux Falls Roosevelt head coach
Marty, SD Foul Play
Foul play suspected in young mother’s death on Marty road

Latest News

Dakota News Now at 5:00
Winner announced for Sioux Falls Novemburn contest
Winner announced for Sioux Falls Novemburn contest
The Chesterman Coca-Cola truck visited Sanford Children’s Hospital Thursday with Santa on board.
Coca-Cola truck, Santa visit Sanford Children’s Hospital
Coca-Cola truck, Santa visit Sanford Children’s Hospital
Coca-Cola truck, Santa visit Sanford Children’s Hospital