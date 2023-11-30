Winner announced for Sioux Falls Novemburn contest

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A winner was chosen for the “Novemburn for Hope” fundraiser at Carnegie Town Hall in Sioux Falls on Thursday.

The event raised money for the Operation Hope Fund.

The fund was established in 2021 to assist those seeking help for addiction, anxiety and depression through the 988 Lifeline.

Community members were invited to grow out sideburns while campaigning for the cause.

Ryan Lauseng was crowned the winner.

“It feels great. Took the whole month to grow out these chops, and it feels great to come out on top. Obviously, it is for a good cause, so it feels great all around,” said Lauseng.

Organizers are still waiting on a final total raised during the event.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.