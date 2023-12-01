Avera Medical Minute
Aberdeen police arrest wanted man following pursuit

Friday's top headlines and weather updates from Dakota News Now.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A wanted individual was arrested in Aberdeen after a pursuit Thursday evening.

Early Monday morning, an Aberdeen police officer made a traffic stop on a vehicle within the city.

“Upon making contact with the driver, the driver fled in the vehicle at a high rate of speed.  Due to the reckless driving, the officer did not pursue,” the Aberdeen Police Department reported Thursday.

Authorities reported that the vehicle was later located unoccupied, and the driver was identified as 34-year-old Nathaniel Stephenson.

According to the Aberdeen Police Department, in addition to being wanted for fleeing the traffic stop, Stephenson was wanted for active warrants out of Georgia.

Stephenson also has connections to Spink County, according to the Aberdeen Police Department.  

On Thursday at around 6 p.m., law enforcement received information that Nathaniel Stephenson was in a vehicle near the Lakeside Trailer Court on US Hwy 281.

“A Brown County Sheriff’s Deputy located the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop. The vehicle stopped and one individual exited the car.  Stephenson got into the driver’s seat and fled in the vehicle. The deputy pursued the vehicle as it turned eastbound on W. Melgaard Rd.  The vehicle began to smoke heavily and slowed. As it approached the 800 block of W. Melgaard Rd., Stephenson jumped out of the vehicle and fled to the north. The vehicle continued rolling, ultimately colliding with a privacy fence in a residential yard,” reported the Aberdeen Police Department.

At that point, officers arrived on the scene and pursued Stephenson on foot.

Stephenson was located a short time later, hiding under a vehicle.  Officers took him into custody without further incident.

Stephenson has been charged with Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Obstructing Law Enforcement, Aggravated Eluding, Reckless Driving, Possession of Marijuana, and the warrants out of Georgia.  

More charges may be pursued against Stephenson.

