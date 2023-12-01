Avera Medical Minute: Choosing home hospice as a treatment option

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s a tough topic for many to discuss because it involves the end of someone’s life.

But more and more families are deciding that home hospice care is the way to go when it comes to caring for someone with a serious illness.

Jill Nuebel with Avera at Home Care shared the reason for the trend.

“Our primary goal of hospice is to minimize a patient’s pain and discomfort and to provide them with whatever we can to provide quality of life to them. It’s always for a ptient whose illness cannot be cured, so it’s something they’ve been told that they can receive treatment for, but not curative treatment,” said Nuebel.

“Patients and families can get to the point where they understand that what they’re going through is not something that can be fixed, and that we can be there to help them to create quality of life, so focusing on the things that are important to them and in a place that’s important to them. Not every patient can stay at home but being able to be at home and cared for in your home choosing to do the things you want to do, whether it’s what you want to eat or you want to go out if you’re able or go to some event and not spending your time at doctor appointments and in the hospital and in those places that don’t feel good, so you get to be at home and with your family and the people who love you,” said Neubel.

“I think home hospice is definitely a very popular choice. It’s probably the most popular choice that we have. Unfortunately, not every patient can stay at home. They don’t have the resources or the family to take time off work or be with them, but when those things are in place and the patient is safe and they have the 24-hour care, it absolutely is almost always everyone’s choice to be home.”

For more information about home hospice care, visit avera.org/medicalminute.

