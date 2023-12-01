Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Body found in Pierre, person of interest detained

Friday Morning's Forecast with First Alert Meteorologist Aaron Doudna
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Pierre Police Department is investigating a death after a body was discovered Thursday night.

KCCR Radio reported that, according to Pierre Police Captain Dusty Pelle, officers responded to a disturbance call Thursday night around 9 p.m. at the 300 block of South Brule Street. A body was discovered at the scene.

A person of interest has been detained, but authorities are still attempting to determine a cause of death for the deceased individual.

Captain Pelle said this is the only information available for release at this time. Pierre Police are being assisted in the investigation by the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation and South Dakota Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were injured and charges are pending against a driver after a multiple-vehicle...
Driver hits light pole, sideswipes a car & collides head-on with another car in Sioux Falls
Crews conduct search in Beadle County
Authorities confirm Rachel Cyriacks search in Beadle County
Stock photo
Parents alerted after gun reported at Brandon Valley Middle School
Three arrested for stolen vehicle in east central Sioux Falls
House explosion in South St. Paul on Thursday, November 30.
One dead after explosion and fire levels home in St. Paul

Latest News

Foreigner and Styx to perform in Sioux Falls
Foreigner and Styx to perform in Sioux Falls
The show takes place at the Denny Sanford Premier Center from November 30 through December 3.
Disney on Ice returns to Sioux Falls
Disney on Ice returns to Sioux Falls
Disney on Ice returns to Sioux Falls
Israeli soldiers look at photos of people killed and taken captive by Hamas militants during...
Israel knew about Hamas attack over a year in advance, New York Times report says
Crunch Fitness
New fitness center opens in Sioux Falls