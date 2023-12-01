Body found in Pierre, person of interest detained

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Pierre Police Department is investigating a death after a body was discovered Thursday night.

KCCR Radio reported that, according to Pierre Police Captain Dusty Pelle, officers responded to a disturbance call Thursday night around 9 p.m. at the 300 block of South Brule Street. A body was discovered at the scene.

A person of interest has been detained, but authorities are still attempting to determine a cause of death for the deceased individual.

Captain Pelle said this is the only information available for release at this time. Pierre Police are being assisted in the investigation by the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation and South Dakota Highway Patrol.

