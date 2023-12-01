Avera Medical Minute
Brendan Webb says there's increased passion for the USD football team this fall

Coyotes fans and players sense a difference
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 11:44 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Coyote players want the Road to Frisco to go through Vermillion for as long as possible as the #3 seed. And they have sensed a real difference when it comes to excitement for their team this year.

Sure, 9 wins from 3 makes a big difference. But Brendan Webb says it’s more than that...and it’s started with the team itself.

USD Senior DL Brendan Webb says, “The community has a lot more pride in us as a team because we’re no longer doing it selfishly. We are succeeding for the University of South Dakota, for the town of Vermillion, South Dakota and for anybody that associates with the Yotes. We are playing with a passion that they can collectively sit behind and watch and give us their passion.”

And it’s clear that has made a major difference with the surge in attendance. The Coyotes, much like the Jacks want their fans to show up now when it matters most. And the fact that it’s the week after Thanksgiving break and the students are back is huge.

