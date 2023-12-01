Christmas for a Cause raising money for Midwest Honor Flight

SIOUX CENTER, I.A. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Center kicked off its second annual “Hometown Holidays” on Thursday, which included a lighted parade and a tree-lighting ceremony.

The influx of people was helpful for one nonprofit and its ongoing fundraiser.

Amidst the festivities, a free walk-through light display at Heritage Village saw plenty of traffic. It was all made possible through a partnership that raised money for the Midwest Honor Flight. They call it “Christmas for a Cause.”

In just the third year of Christmas for a Cause, it was moved to Heritage Village. Money was raised from donation bins and selling hot chocolate.

People’s Bank, the founders of the month-long event, prides itself on community involvement and had the idea to combine that with Christmas cheer.

“Part of People’s Bank’s mission is just to enrich our communities that we serve. Picking a cause to support was a great way to do that and then, yeah, just getting to see all the families come out together during Christmas is the best part about it,” said Lindsey Van Bummel with People’s Bank.

The Midwest Honor Flight is already planning on five flights for 2024. It’s no small task to fund each trip, but Aaron Van Beek said that they’re on track to meet their goal for the event of raising enough to pay for twenty veterans on their long waiting list to get the chance for one final tour with honor.

“We know that our list is going to continue to grow,” Van Beek said. “We know that the veterans on that list are eager to get their opportunity to see their memorials and so for fundraisers like this, it’s vital to make flights possible. Next year with five flights in the works, it will take 420 or so veterans to Washington D.C.”

It was the perfect partnership this year. People’s Bank and Midwest Honor Flight completed their missions of getting involved in the community and honoring those who have served together.

“For our veterans to go out to Washington D.C. and to see those memorials, it’s a life-changing experience,” Van Beek said. “Even though we only have them for a day, they get to see a lot and it’s at no cost to the veteran and so for fundraisers, donations and the grants we receive, that goes to getting our veterans out there.”

“I think that supporting veterans is just important for all of us. They have done so much for us. They have put their lives on the line for us and this is absolutely the least we could do,” Van Bummel said.

Christmas for a Cause runs through January 1 and you can walk through from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. each night. You can also donate online here.

