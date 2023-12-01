Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Christmas for a Cause raising money for Midwest Honor Flight

Christmas for a Cause raising money for Midwest Honor Flight
Christmas for a Cause raising money for Midwest Honor Flight(Dakota News Now)
By Parker Brown
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 8:44 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CENTER, I.A. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Center kicked off its second annual “Hometown Holidays” on Thursday, which included a lighted parade and a tree-lighting ceremony.

The influx of people was helpful for one nonprofit and its ongoing fundraiser.

Amidst the festivities, a free walk-through light display at Heritage Village saw plenty of traffic. It was all made possible through a partnership that raised money for the Midwest Honor Flight. They call it “Christmas for a Cause.”

In just the third year of Christmas for a Cause, it was moved to Heritage Village. Money was raised from donation bins and selling hot chocolate.

People’s Bank, the founders of the month-long event, prides itself on community involvement and had the idea to combine that with Christmas cheer.

“Part of People’s Bank’s mission is just to enrich our communities that we serve. Picking a cause to support was a great way to do that and then, yeah, just getting to see all the families come out together during Christmas is the best part about it,” said Lindsey Van Bummel with People’s Bank.

The Midwest Honor Flight is already planning on five flights for 2024. It’s no small task to fund each trip, but Aaron Van Beek said that they’re on track to meet their goal for the event of raising enough to pay for twenty veterans on their long waiting list to get the chance for one final tour with honor.

“We know that our list is going to continue to grow,” Van Beek said. “We know that the veterans on that list are eager to get their opportunity to see their memorials and so for fundraisers like this, it’s vital to make flights possible. Next year with five flights in the works, it will take 420 or so veterans to Washington D.C.”

It was the perfect partnership this year. People’s Bank and Midwest Honor Flight completed their missions of getting involved in the community and honoring those who have served together.

“For our veterans to go out to Washington D.C. and to see those memorials, it’s a life-changing experience,” Van Beek said. “Even though we only have them for a day, they get to see a lot and it’s at no cost to the veteran and so for fundraisers, donations and the grants we receive, that goes to getting our veterans out there.”

“I think that supporting veterans is just important for all of us. They have done so much for us. They have put their lives on the line for us and this is absolutely the least we could do,” Van Bummel said.

Christmas for a Cause runs through January 1 and you can walk through from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. each night. You can also donate online here.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews conduct search in Beadle County
Authorities confirm Rachel Cyriacks search in Beadle County
Two people were injured and charges are pending against a driver after a multiple-vehicle...
Driver hits light pole, sideswipes a car & collides head-on with another car in Sioux Falls
Former Watertown resident killed in Minnesota stabbing
Former Watertown resident killed in Minnesota stabbing
Kim Nelson has resigned as the head coach of the Sioux Falls Roosevelt Rough Riders.
Kim Nelson resigns as Sioux Falls Roosevelt head coach
Marty, SD Foul Play
Foul play suspected in young mother’s death on Marty road

Latest News

Giliberto's
Two men sentenced in deadly Sioux Falls shooting
FILE - Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller reacts during the first half of an NFL football...
Bills linebacker Von Miller turns himself in on felony domestic violence charge
The Pipestone team helped pack boxes that included pork product donated by the company.
PIPESTONE donates 78,000 pounds of pork to Feeding South Dakota
Feeding South Dakota received a large donation and some help preparing their mobile food...
PIPESTONE donates 78,000 pounds of pork to Feeding South Dakota