Crews respond to structure fire in Lincoln County

Friday Morning's Forecast with First Alert Meteorologist Aaron Doudna
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 12:38 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office has closed part of Highway 11 to respond to a structure fire southeast of Harrisburg.

At 12:15 p.m. on Friday, the Sheriff’s Office announced that Highway 11 was closed between 274th and 275th Street. The area is fairly rural but around a dozen residential homes are located on that stretch of road.

A crew from Dakota News Now is currently on their way to the scene. We will continue to provide updates for this developing story as they become available.

~Traffic Alert~ SD Highway 11 is currently closed between 274th St and 275th St for an active structure fire. Please avoid the area. 12:15pm

Posted by Lincoln County Sheriff's Office Canton, SD on Friday, December 1, 2023

