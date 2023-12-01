Crews respond to structure fire in Lincoln County
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 12:38 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office has closed part of Highway 11 to respond to a structure fire southeast of Harrisburg.
At 12:15 p.m. on Friday, the Sheriff’s Office announced that Highway 11 was closed between 274th and 275th Street. The area is fairly rural but around a dozen residential homes are located on that stretch of road.
A crew from Dakota News Now is currently on their way to the scene. We will continue to provide updates for this developing story as they become available.
