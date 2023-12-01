Avera Medical Minute
‘Educators Rising’ at Augustana teaches what it means to be an educator

Augustana students and faculty hosted an event on Thursday to help inspire future teachers in South Dakota.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 9:18 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
During the Educators Rising event, high school students rotated through different sessions to learn teaching skills, classroom management, and what the Augustana education program looks like.

During the Educators Rising event, high school students rotated through different sessions to learn teaching skills, classroom management, and what the Augustana education program looks like.

“It is very eye-opening to all the opportunities and different skills because when I came here today, I was not expecting to learn as much as I did. I learned so much, and now wanting to be a teacher, I can put what I learned today in the classroom, and I can make a difference in the classroom,” said Dawson-Boyd High School senior Hayley Anderson.

A $2,000 per year scholarship was offered to all the high school students at the event if they decide to pursue an education degree at Augustana.

