Foreigner and Styx to perform in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In 2024, Foreigner and Styx are set to turn the Denny Sanford Premiere Center into a spectacle of classic rock on their Renegades & Juke Box Heroes Tour.

The show will take place August 28, 2024 with special guest John Waite.

Styx is a rock band that formed in Chicago in 1972. Some of their greatest hits include “Renegade” and “Come Sail Away.”

Foreigner is a British-American rock band that was formed in New York in 1976. Their popular tunes include “I want to Know What Love Is,” “Cold as Ice,” “Juke Box Hero” and “Hot Blooded.”

Tickets go on sale December 8, 2023. More information can be found here.

