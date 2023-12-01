Hartford Hometown Christmas features holiday fun for all ages

HARTFORD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A craft show, horse-drawn wagon rides, caroling, fireworks, a parade and a visit from Mr. Claus himself are just some of the features of of Hartford Hometown Christmas, which takes place this weekend.

Committee members Lisa and Erika Hellvig joined Dakota News Now to discuss more about the event, which has been a tradition since 2011.

