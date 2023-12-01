Avera Medical Minute
Hartford Hometown Christmas features holiday fun for all ages

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 10:09 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
HARTFORD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A craft show, horse-drawn wagon rides, caroling, fireworks, a parade and a visit from Mr. Claus himself are just some of the features of of Hartford Hometown Christmas, which takes place this weekend.

Committee members Lisa and Erika Hellvig joined Dakota News Now to discuss more about the event, which has been a tradition since 2011.

