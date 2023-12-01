Avera Medical Minute
Interactive ‘Living Nativity’ happening at Southern Hills Church

Southern Hills Church in Sioux Falls will hold its 27th annual Living Nativity Saturday night, featuring interactive scenes with characters and live animals.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls church is ringing in the Christmas season with a reenactment of the Nativity.

Southern Hills Church will hold its 27th annual Living Nativity Saturday night, featuring interactive scenes with characters and live animals.

The event is a collective effort by church members that took several weeks to put together, but the church’s pastor says all the effort is worth it for the joy it brings to the community.

“It’s a fantastic event that provides hope for so many people in the Sioux Empire. It really kicks off the holiday season. People look forward to this every year. There’s hundreds and thousands that come out and walk through the Living Nativity Scene,” said Pastor Don Vanderlip.

The Living Nativity runs from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.

Attendees are encouraged to park at the nearby John Harris Elementary parking lot.

