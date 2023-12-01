Avera Medical Minute
Jacks glad that The Road to Frisco goes through Brookings because of their fans

SDSU has home field all the way to Frisco and the championship game
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 11:45 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Without question, the Road to Frisco no longer goes through Fargo. If someone other than the Jacks wins it this year they will have to win at South Dakota State...

And that’s a place this team loves to play for several reasons.

Mark Gronowksi, SDSU QB says, “It’s so special, this is a great place and fans just have to keep coming. They add such an impact to the game. A lot of them probably don’t even realize that it brings us juice, but also effects the other team and gets them off kilter.”

Cade Terveen, SDSU Senior DL says, “Jacks fans are one of the best fans in the country if not the best and they just have to keep showing up. They’re always loud and it really effects the game plan for a lot of teams that come in here.”

The Jacks have had record attendance so far this year and they want their fans to show up in big numbers for the Mercer game this Saturday at 1:00.

