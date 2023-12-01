Joy Ranch launches ‘Bushels for Kids’ initiative

FLORENCE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The area near Florence, South Dakota reveals beautiful rolling hills, lakes, and farmland. Also in the area is a hidden gem for kids and others with mobility challenges.

Joy Ranch is expanding to serve more people while finding new ways to finance programs for kids in need.

The dream of the ranch that serves to help others started in 1989.

“Joy Ranch was originally my horse ranch, and I’ve had a lifetime love affair with horses, and I know what they can do for people,” said Joy Nelson. “I finally donated to the nonprofit because there was such a great need.”

Kids who come to camp can leave behind their labels for a week of cancer, spina bifida, and other health problems. And the kids who attend Joy Ranch come from across the nation.

During their stay, guests enjoy the waterfront, fishing, kayaking, games, and animals in the barn.

The children often find comfort and healing from equine therapy.

“Kids that are wheelchair bound. You get those kids on top of a horse, and all of a sudden, they’re telling you, ‘It’s like I’m walking’, or, ‘It’s like I have legs,’” said program manager Miranda Breitag.

Breitag has helped many little hands grab the reins of horses at the ranch. She remembered an agitated, non-verbal teen who was struggling with a brain injury. The teen’s life was changed on the horse as she saw herself and the horse in a mirror.

“And she said, ‘Me, me me.’ We called her mom, and that was the first words that she had ever spoken since her incident,” Breitag recalled. “Her mom was just beside herself, and she came out to the ranch that day because she couldn’t believe it herself.”

Jim Schade helps raise the $800 each camper will need.

“People with kids that have special needs are not usually wealthy,” Schade explained.

A new initiative is launching to help with the cost called “Bushels for Kids.”

“Farmers who have grazing grain can transfer the grain to Joy Ranch and do it right where they usually deliver their grain to the grain dealer, ethanol plant, elevator or whatever it might be,” Schade said. “And they, with a very simple form, assign grain to Joy Ranch, Joy Ranch becomes the owner of it and then sells it and uses the funds to support Joy Ranch. The key is tax benefits.”

“It’s memories that they make. They’re absolutely life-changing for these kids,” Breitag said.

Joy Ranch also books weddings, family reunions, corporate meetings, and single bookings in their guest rooms.

