Mostly cloudy and cooler today

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’ll be mostly cloudy for the rest of our Friday. Highs will only get into the low to mid 30s across the region. Overnight, clouds will hang tough and lows will drop down into the teens and 20s.

We’ll begin to see some clearing take place on Saturday, but we’ll still be rather cool with highs only in the upper 30s. Ironically, that’s still above normal for this time of the year. Sunday will feature more of the same with highs climbing into the lower 40s.

We’re tracking a couple of chances for precipitation, but it won’t add up to much. A clipper system looks to move in on Monday and bring a rain/snow mix briefly to the area and one looks to move in by the end of next week. In between, highs will be in the 40s and even some 50s will return in central and western South Dakota by the middle of next week!

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.