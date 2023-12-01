Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Mostly cloudy and cooler today

We should warm up again next week
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 4:07 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’ll be mostly cloudy for the rest of our Friday. Highs will only get into the low to mid 30s across the region. Overnight, clouds will hang tough and lows will drop down into the teens and 20s.

We’ll begin to see some clearing take place on Saturday, but we’ll still be rather cool with highs only in the upper 30s. Ironically, that’s still above normal for this time of the year. Sunday will feature more of the same with highs climbing into the lower 40s.

We’re tracking a couple of chances for precipitation, but it won’t add up to much. A clipper system looks to move in on Monday and bring a rain/snow mix briefly to the area and one looks to move in by the end of next week. In between, highs will be in the 40s and even some 50s will return in central and western South Dakota by the middle of next week!

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were injured and charges are pending against a driver after a multiple-vehicle...
Driver hits light pole, sideswipes a car & collides head-on with another car in Sioux Falls
Stock photo
Parents alerted after gun reported at Brandon Valley Middle School
Crews conduct search in Beadle County
Authorities confirm Rachel Cyriacks search in Beadle County
Three arrested for stolen vehicle in east central Sioux Falls
House explosion in South St. Paul on Thursday, November 30.
One dead after explosion and fire levels home in St. Paul

Latest News

First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Cloud cover on the way along with cooler temperatures to end this week
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now
Meteorologist Phil Schreck's First Alert Thursday Night Weather Update
First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Cooler streak to close out the week
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now
Meteorologist Phil Schreck's First Alert Wednesday Night Weather Update