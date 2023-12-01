New Family Park master plan a concern for some dog owners

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One of the largest parks in Sioux Falls is scheduled to get a new look in the coming years.

A draft master plan from Parks & Recreation has much of the current 245-acre park slated to see some updates, including new attractions and a road going through the park. But current users are worried that these changes will cut back on what they come to Family Park the most for, its off-leash area for dogs.

Jamie Brummels was out at Family Park Thursday afternoon, not only getting some exercise for herself but her four-legged companion. Brummels said she enjoys coming to the park often, as it’s one of the best places to not only let her dog off the leash but also to soak in some untouched areas of nature within city limits.

“It’s large, it’s natural still. The dogs come out here, they run. There’s a lot of people that I feel like come out here at the same time every day or every week,” Brummels said.

When the City of Sioux Falls announced earlier this year that it was looking for public comments on a new master plan, it wanted to hear from as many people as possible according to Park Planning & Projects Manager Mike Patten. Parks & Recreation released its first proposed master plan at an open house at Jefferson High School on Tuesday.

“We took all that information, tried to develop some themes, and apply that to a vision,” Patten said. “Now we’re going through the process again, and we’re going to gather more feedback about the plan, make refinements and go from there.”

But now that the draft master plan has been released, those who come to the park to let their dogs off the leash are concerned that much of the space designated for dogs will be taken away. That includes much of the area down by Skunk Creek and some of the wetlands.

That proposed road would cut through about half of the current off-leash area, leading some to worry that there will be just as many people in only half the space for both people and dogs.

“If they cut this place in half, it’s just going to be twice as many people in half of the space. I think that’s what most people’s concern is. People do drive quite a bit from around the surrounding area. Not everybody just lives over here. We have people coming from a half hour, even 45 minutes away to come out here,” said Larry, who didn’t want to give his last name, a dog owner at Family Park.

Those who spoke with Dakota News Now at the park said they understand why the city would want to further develop the park, especially as more and more people move to the west side of Sioux Falls. But they fear that sectioning off their current area will take away from the open area they use on a consistent basis.

“I think they think the same thing about the park, and I’m sure that will make it nice, but it’s just going to cut the space in half,” Larry said.

Those same dog owners also said that any developments at the park that would take away from the natural feel it has will only harm the animals living there.

“I think the dogs would be crammed in the area that they’ve designated for dogs. I think it’s going to take away a lot of the natural wildlife aspect of what we have out here,” Brummels said.

The proposed plan isn’t set in stone just yet. It still has to go in front of the Parks & Recreation Board before it becomes final, and advocates are hoping that some changes can still be made to save as much of the off-leash area as possible.

