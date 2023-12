SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The largest Crunch Fitness in the country has now opened in Sioux Falls.

The 60,000-square-foot fitness center officially opened on November 30. Staff members Taylor Warrick and Joseph Flemming stopped by Dakota News Now to discuss what the facility at 4001 South Louise Avenue has to offer.

