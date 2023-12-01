Northern men almost pull of miracle rally against Moorhead

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Northern State University men’s basketball team battled with No. 7 MSU Moorhead from Wachs Arena on Thursday night, falling 86-76. But the end of this game was wild.

The game was tied at half but the Dragons built a 17-point lead with 1:28 left when Jacksen Moni hit a 3. Michael Nhial had a steal and dunk and following missed FT’s by Moorhead, Gus Reede and Josh Dilling each hit 3-pointers to narrow the margin to 6 in a span of 41 seconds! And the Wolves actually had a chance to slice the lead to 3 but missed from behind the arc before Moorhead put the game away to remain unbeaten through 7 games.

Moni led the way for Saul Phillips with 24 points and 7 rebounds. Josh Dilling also had 21 points in the loss. Aberdeen native Reede had 14 points.

Moorhead shot 55% from the floor but poor free throw shooting down the stretch gave the Wolves a chance to make the miracle rally.

Northern returns to action December 8 and 9 hosting St. Cloud State and Bemidji State. Tip-off times are set for 5:30 p.m. on Friday against the Huskies and 4 p.m. on Saturday versus the Beavers.

