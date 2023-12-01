Over 100 pigs lost after fire on Iowa highway

HOSPERS, Iowa (KIWA) - Several baby pigs died and a livestock trailer was damaged after a fire in Sioux County, Iowa.

According to KIWA, the fire happened on Tuesday, Nov. 28 on Highway 60 just southwest of Hospers. The Hospers Fire Chief, Jason Overmole, said it was a truck fire with baby pigs in the trailer.

Overmole said firefighters saw the trailer on fire as they approached the scene, and they used water and foam to fight the flames. According to Overmole, over 100 pigs died because of the fire.

The cause of the fire appeared to be mechanical in nature. Overmole told KIWA that the trailer received heavy damage and that the fire was so hot it melted some of the aluminum trailer.

Firefighters were at the scene for about two hours.

