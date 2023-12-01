PIPESTONE donates 78,000 pounds of pork to Feeding South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Feeding South Dakota received a large donation and some help preparing their mobile food distribution from PIPESTONE on Thursday.

The Pipestone team helped pack boxes that included pork product donated by the company.

Pipestone is a veterinary service and pig management company located out of Pipestone, Minnesota.

The donation is the largest pork donation received by the nonprofit.

Families utilizing the organization’s mobile food distribution program in December will receive the pork product along with other holiday food items. The remainder will be made available to agency partners such as food pantries and meal sites.

“We help farmers, and the ultimate goal of a farmer is to feed people. We cannot think of a better time to do that than the Christmas season, gathering around a Christmas meal with loved ones,” said Hannah Walkes, president of Pipestone Services. “Feeding South Dakota is a remarkable partner, and we are grateful to work alongside them to provide these meals across the entire state.”

“There are families across the state that aren’t sure how they’re going to afford a holiday meal this year,” shared Lori Dykstra, CEO of Feeding South Dakota. “Knowing that we are providing a quality pork product in December, in addition to the typical grocery items, to those families helps us relieve that concern.”

