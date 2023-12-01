Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

PIPESTONE donates 78,000 pounds of pork to Feeding South Dakota

Feeding South Dakota received a large donation and some help preparing their mobile food distribution from PIPESTONE on Thursday.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 8:29 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Feeding South Dakota received a large donation and some help preparing their mobile food distribution from PIPESTONE on Thursday.

The Pipestone team helped pack boxes that included pork product donated by the company.

Pipestone is a veterinary service and pig management company located out of Pipestone, Minnesota.

The donation is the largest pork donation received by the nonprofit.

Families utilizing the organization’s mobile food distribution program in December will receive the pork product along with other holiday food items. The remainder will be made available to agency partners such as food pantries and meal sites.

“We help farmers, and the ultimate goal of a farmer is to feed people. We cannot think of a better time to do that than the Christmas season, gathering around a Christmas meal with loved ones,” said Hannah Walkes, president of Pipestone Services. “Feeding South Dakota is a remarkable partner, and we are grateful to work alongside them to provide these meals across the entire state.”

“There are families across the state that aren’t sure how they’re going to afford a holiday meal this year,” shared Lori Dykstra, CEO of Feeding South Dakota. “Knowing that we are providing a quality pork product in December, in addition to the typical grocery items, to those families helps us relieve that concern.”

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews conduct search in Beadle County
Authorities confirm Rachel Cyriacks search in Beadle County
Two people were injured and charges are pending against a driver after a multiple-vehicle...
Driver hits light pole, sideswipes a car & collides head-on with another car in Sioux Falls
Former Watertown resident killed in Minnesota stabbing
Former Watertown resident killed in Minnesota stabbing
Kim Nelson has resigned as the head coach of the Sioux Falls Roosevelt Rough Riders.
Kim Nelson resigns as Sioux Falls Roosevelt head coach
Marty, SD Foul Play
Foul play suspected in young mother’s death on Marty road

Latest News

Feeding South Dakota received a large donation and some help preparing their mobile food...
PIPESTONE donates 78,000 pounds of pork to Feeding South Dakota
Joy Ranch is expanding to serve more people while finding new ways to finance programs for...
Joy Ranch launches ‘Bushels for Kids’ initiative
Joy Ranch is expanding to serve more people while finding new ways to finance programs for...
Joy Ranch launches ‘Bushels for Kids’ initiative
Now that a draft master plan has been released, those who come to Family Park to let their...
New Family Park master plan a concern for some dog owners
Now that a draft master plan has been released, those who come to Family Park to let their...
New Family Park master plan a concern for some dog owners