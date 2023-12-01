Red Raiders glad to have home field regardless of the weather in NAIA playoffs

ORANGE CITY, IA (Dakota News Now) -Matt McCarty’s Red Raiders of Northwestern won the NAIA championship last year...

And much like SDSU, they’ve picked right up where they left off this year by going unbeaten, although it took a gutty 7-0 win over Dordt to advance to this Saturday.

It was snowy and cold and it was a rare game with just 1 touchdown. But home is where the Raiders want to be regardless of the elements.

Matt McCarty, Northwestern FB Coach says, " Yes, Raider faithful are awesome. It doesn’t matter what the weather is like we’ve got a great crowd and our backing is great. We feel like we represent Northwest Iowa really well and it’s awesome playing at home.”

And as defending champs and the unbeaten team in the NAIA they will continue to play in Orange City. The Red Raiders hosted St. Xavier this Saturday at 1pm...

