Sioux Falls Humane Society hopes to ‘Empty the Shelters’ for holidays

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Friday was the kickoff of the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society’s Empty the Shelters holiday event, where a new member of the family can be taken home for a reduced adoption fee.

Thanks to the Bissell Pet Foundation, adoption fees at hundreds of shelters around the nation will be reduced from December 1-17.

“So, this event is super important for us one, because it’s around the holidays and two, because it gets a lot of our animals into their new homes. Kathy Bissell is gracious enough to sponsor part of the adoption fees during this event, so we have reduced adoption fees for animals out here at the shelter,” said Madison Godschalk, the Special Event Coordinator at the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society.

At the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society, kittens will be $25, adult cats will be pick-your-price and adult dogs will be $50. This excludes cats over $85 and dogs over $120.

“Anyone can stop on out and become a pre-screened adopter. When you are pre-screened, it is good for 90 days while you look and find an animal that would fit into your lifestyle. All you have to do is fill out a piece of paper saying who you are, what kind of animals you have, and then, our adoption counselors will match-make you. So, they help find that perfect family member for you and then you can visit all the animals. You can take an animal home same-day or you can wait until you find that perfect match,” said Konzem.

Empty the Shelters is the nation’s largest-funded adoption event. More than 204,000 pets have found homes since the event started in 2016.

For those thinking of taking home a furry friend for Christmas, shelter staff say there’s no need to rush into a big decision.

“If you are looking to get a pet during the Christmas season and you’re just not sure how to go about it, what we recommend is that you give a pet certificate to your kids. Then, they can come out and they can help you pick out the perfect family pet because you want to make sure it’s a good fit for your family, for your lifestyle, and that your kids are going to love it or someone else that you’re looking to sponsor an adoption fee for,” said Sioux Falls Area Humane Society Marketing Manager Dana Konzem. “If you’re wanting to give them a pet, it’s always better to say, ‘Hey, I want to do this for you,’ rather than just giving them the pet. You want to make sure they’re a part of that process. So, giving a gift certificate, a handmade gift certificate, for that family member is a lot better than picking out a pet for them.”

The Humane Society’s goal is to find homes for 100 of their animals that are available.

