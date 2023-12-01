Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

TenHaken proclaims Friday ‘Rosa Parks Day’

Mayor Paul TenHaken was invited to Rosa Parks Elementary to proclaim Friday “Rosa Parks Day” in Sioux Falls.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Friday, a Sioux Falls elementary school honored the life and legacy of the school’s namesake.

Mayor Paul TenHaken was invited to Rosa Parks Elementary to proclaim Friday “Rosa Parks Day” in Sioux Falls.

The students held an all-school assembly featuring poetry readings and student council members performing skits about diversity.

The event was created and organized by the Rosa Parks PTO.

“I was able to get in touch with the mayor’s office to get a proclamation, and we met monthly at PTO meetings to talk about ways in which we wanted to help students celebrate and also learn about Rosa Parks,” said Marley Prunty-Benson, PTO.

The event also served as a way for the school to celebrate the diversity of its student body and the two-way immersion program, which mixes native English- and Spanish-speaking students.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were injured and charges are pending against a driver after a multiple-vehicle...
Driver hits light pole, sideswipes a car & collides head-on with another car in Sioux Falls
Crews conduct search in Beadle County
Authorities confirm Rachel Cyriacks search in Beadle County
Stock photo
Parents alerted after gun reported at Brandon Valley Middle School
Three arrested for stolen vehicle in east central Sioux Falls
House explosion in South St. Paul on Thursday, November 30.
One dead after explosion and fire levels home in St. Paul

Latest News

TenHaken proclaims Friday ‘Rosa Parks Day’
TenHaken proclaims Friday ‘Rosa Parks Day’
Dakota News Now at 5:00
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Friday First Alert Weather Briefing - clipped version
Crews respond to structure fire in Lincoln County
Crews respond to structure fire in Lincoln County