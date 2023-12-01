TenHaken proclaims Friday ‘Rosa Parks Day’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Friday, a Sioux Falls elementary school honored the life and legacy of the school’s namesake.

Mayor Paul TenHaken was invited to Rosa Parks Elementary to proclaim Friday “Rosa Parks Day” in Sioux Falls.

The students held an all-school assembly featuring poetry readings and student council members performing skits about diversity.

The event was created and organized by the Rosa Parks PTO.

“I was able to get in touch with the mayor’s office to get a proclamation, and we met monthly at PTO meetings to talk about ways in which we wanted to help students celebrate and also learn about Rosa Parks,” said Marley Prunty-Benson, PTO.

The event also served as a way for the school to celebrate the diversity of its student body and the two-way immersion program, which mixes native English- and Spanish-speaking students.

