Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Two men sentenced in deadly Sioux Falls shooting

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 8:47 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two men have been sentenced for their involvement in a deadly shooting that happened in November 2021 in the parking lot of Giliberto’s in Sioux Falls.

According to the Attorney General’s Office, Isaac Wali was sentenced to 30 years in prison, with 17 years suspended after he pleaded guilty to two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

Antoine Richardson received a suspended sentence of 42 months in prison after pleading guilty to Possession of a Firearm while having a felony drug conviction.

Both men received their sentences after accepting a plea deal.

“These sentencings hopefully bring some comfort to the one person who was injured and the two families involved,” said Attorney General Jackley. “Thank you to the law enforcement officers and prosecutors who brought these defendants to justice.”

Previous Coverage:

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews conduct search in Beadle County
Authorities confirm Rachel Cyriacks search in Beadle County
Two people were injured and charges are pending against a driver after a multiple-vehicle...
Driver hits light pole, sideswipes a car & collides head-on with another car in Sioux Falls
Former Watertown resident killed in Minnesota stabbing
Former Watertown resident killed in Minnesota stabbing
Kim Nelson has resigned as the head coach of the Sioux Falls Roosevelt Rough Riders.
Kim Nelson resigns as Sioux Falls Roosevelt head coach
Marty, SD Foul Play
Foul play suspected in young mother’s death on Marty road

Latest News

Christmas for a Cause raising money for Midwest Honor Flight
Christmas for a Cause raising money for Midwest Honor Flight
FILE - Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller reacts during the first half of an NFL football...
Bills linebacker Von Miller turns himself in on felony domestic violence charge
The Pipestone team helped pack boxes that included pork product donated by the company.
PIPESTONE donates 78,000 pounds of pork to Feeding South Dakota
Feeding South Dakota received a large donation and some help preparing their mobile food...
PIPESTONE donates 78,000 pounds of pork to Feeding South Dakota