Two men sentenced in deadly Sioux Falls shooting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two men have been sentenced for their involvement in a deadly shooting that happened in November 2021 in the parking lot of Giliberto’s in Sioux Falls.

According to the Attorney General’s Office, Isaac Wali was sentenced to 30 years in prison, with 17 years suspended after he pleaded guilty to two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

Antoine Richardson received a suspended sentence of 42 months in prison after pleading guilty to Possession of a Firearm while having a felony drug conviction.

Both men received their sentences after accepting a plea deal.

“These sentencings hopefully bring some comfort to the one person who was injured and the two families involved,” said Attorney General Jackley. “Thank you to the law enforcement officers and prosecutors who brought these defendants to justice.”

