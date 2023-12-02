Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

5-year-old left alone on school bus for hours, father says

A family is demanding answers after a 5-year-old girl was left alone on a school bus for hours...
A family is demanding answers after a 5-year-old girl was left alone on a school bus for hours Thursday in Dartmouth, Massachusetts. (WBZ, FAMILY PHOTO, CNN)
By WBZ via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 11:06 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WBZ) - A family is demanding answers after a 5-year-old girl was left alone on a school bus for hours Thursday in Dartmouth, Massachusetts.

“She was crying, screaming for the bus driver. She was screaming for somebody. Nobody was there,” Christopher Matton said.

Matton is thankful his five-year-old daughter Riley is not hurt after she was left on a school bus for hours.

“She wakes up to being on an empty bus, a whole bunch of buses to the side of her, screaming for the bus driver by name,” he said.

Dartmouth Police said Riley was left on the bus for about five hours unsupervised.

Matton said she was supposed to be dropped off at Kiddie Kampus Childhood Development and Preschool Center in Dartmouth where she’s been attending for the past few years. But Riley fell asleep on the bus and didn’t get off. Riley was seat belted in so she couldn’t get out and spent hours screaming for help.

Currently, it’s not clear if the bus driver checked all the seats.

“Somewhere between 1:30 and two o’clock, someone found her in the afternoon on the bus, a supervisor from the Tremblay Bus Company, and put her on the bus, on a different van with warm heat and transferred her here to Kiddie Kampus,” Matton said.

Matton spoke with Kiddie Kampus and said they told him had her marked on the attendance sheet as present that morning.

“Unfortunate accident, and she’s sorry it happened,” Matton said someone from the center told him and his wife.

A statement from Kiddie Kampus said the center is thankful that Riley is home safe and will help with the full investigation into the incident.

“I’m truly hurt. If any child would go through something like this. No child should be experiencing anything like this,” Matton said.

Copyright 2023 WBZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in Pierre, person of interest detained
Body found in Pierre, person of interest detained
Crews respond to structure fire in Lincoln County
Crews respond to structure fire in Lincoln County
FILE - In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin...
Inmate who stabbed Derek Chauvin 22 times is charged with attempted murder, prosecutors say
Jawara, a 15-year-old male giraffe, died at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium Wednesday...
Giraffe dies unexpectedly at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo
Foreigner and Styx to perform in Sioux Falls
Foreigner and Styx to perform in Sioux Falls

Latest News

A community in Ohio helped decorate a tree for a longtime resident who planted it 40 years ago.
Community helps man, 88, decorate evergreen tree he planted 40 years ago for Christmas
John Thayer, voice of the Coyotes joined the Road to Frisco on Saturday.
John Thayer never doubted Coyotes this year
Our friends in broadcasting are getting ready to call some exciting games on Saturday. The...
Voice of the Jacks says SDSU’s run is ‘One of the best seasons in FCS history’
SDSU Athletic Director Justin Sell joined the Road to Frisco to talk about Saturday’s matchup...
SDSU Athletic Director talks exciting season on and off the field