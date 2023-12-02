Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

7.6 magnitude earthquake strikes off the southern Philippines and a tsunami warning is issued

A 7.6 earthquake was recorded off the southern Philippines island of Mindanao.
A 7.6 earthquake was recorded off the southern Philippines island of Mindanao.(USGS)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 9:56 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A powerful earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6 struck Saturday off the coast of the southern Philippines island of Mindanao and Philippine authorities issued a tsunami warning.

The quake struck at 10:37 p.m. and was measured at a depth of 32 kilometers (20 miles). There are no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said based on the magnitude and location it expected tsunami waves to hit the southern Philippines and parts of Indonesia, Palau and Malaysia.

The USGS gave a preliminary magnitude of 7.6 while the Philippine agency in charge of earthquakes said it measured 6.9.

Teresito Bacolcol of the Philippine Institute of Volcanology Seismology told The Associated Press his agency advised residents along the coast of southern Surigao del Sur and Davao Oriental provinces to evacuate immediately to higher grounds.

Based on the quake’s magnitude, he said a 1-meter (3.2-foot) tsunami may hit but the wave could be higher in coves and bays.

The Philippines experiences regular earthquakes and volcanic eruptions due to its location on the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” an arc of seismic faults around the ocean.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in Pierre, person of interest detained
Body found in Pierre, person of interest detained
Crews respond to structure fire in Lincoln County
Crews respond to structure fire in Lincoln County
Jawara, a 15-year-old male giraffe, died at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium Wednesday...
Giraffe dies unexpectedly at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo
FILE - In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin...
Inmate who stabbed Derek Chauvin 22 times is charged with attempted murder, prosecutors say
Foreigner and Styx to perform in Sioux Falls
Foreigner and Styx to perform in Sioux Falls

Latest News

Our friends in broadcasting are getting ready to call some exciting games on Saturday. The...
Voice of the Jacks says SDSU’s run is ‘One of the best seasons in FCS history’
SDSU Athletic Director Justin Sell joined the Road to Frisco to talk about Saturday’s matchup...
SDSU Athletic Director talks exciting season on and off the field
Palestinians look at destruction after the Israeli bombing In Khan Younis refugee camp in Gaza...
Israeli offensive shifts to crowded southern Gaza, driving up death toll despite evacuation orders
Todd Bouman joined us on set to talk about seeing his son out there following in his footsteps.
USD’s Bouman following in dad’s footsteps
Scott Jones joined us to reminisce about the last Coyote team to create this much excitement.
Former USD Quarterback reflects on ‘86 Division II title game