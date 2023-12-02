Former Coyote Carson Camp returning to Dakota Dome with Sacramento State

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Though Sacramento State and South Dakota have never played in the Division One era, there’s a very distinct link between the two teams on the Hornets’ sideline.

About a year after leaving Vermillion, former Coyote quarterback Carson Camp will be back in the Dakota Dome on the opposite sideline as a member of Sacramento State when they square off with USD in the second round of the FCS Playoffs (1:00 PM on ESPN+).

Beginning as a true freshman in the spring 2021 season, Camp spent parts of three seasons as USD’s starting quarterback, passing for more than 4100 yards and 24 touchdowns.

He’ll forever hold a place in USD lore for throwing the famous game-winning “Hail Mary” touchdown pass that beat South Dakota State in 2021 that vaulted the Yotes into the playoffs that season and won Sports Illustrated’s Play of the Year.

But after a difficult start to the 2022 season Camp was benched after seven games in favor of current starter Aiden Bouman and ended up transferring out to Sacramento.

He’s unlikely to play tomorrow, listed as third on the depth chart having played in just three games for the Hornets. With so many changes to USD’s offense and coaching staff it’s not clear how much, if any, intel Camp can give them about the Coyotes.

South Dakota certainly has an idea of what to do if they see him in a certain Hail Mary situation though!

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.