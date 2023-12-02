Avera Medical Minute
Garretson girls defeat Baltic in season opener

Blue Dragons defeat Bulldogs 56-41
Blue Dragons win 56-41
By Zach Borg
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 11:53 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GARRETSON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Call it a soft opening weekend for high school hoops in South Dakota.

Among a hand full of girls prep basketball games to kick off the 2023-24 SDHSAA season the Garretson Blue Dragons had no problem with the visiting Baltic Bulldogs on Friday night, opening up a 19-point halftime lead and never looking back en route to a 56-41 victory.

