Governor Ron DeSantis visits Sioux City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -Florida Governor Ron Desantis has been making his way around the Hawkeye state ahead of the Iowa caucus next month, and today he held a meet and greet with potential voters right here in Sioux City Saturday afternoon.

Governor DeSantis met with supporters at his Never Back Down Headquarters. He spoke with the crowd about big ticket items that most other candidates have like the border wall and renewable energy.

The Florida Governor also discussed what he called “the mass exodus” from blue states like California, and New York and how he feels it reflects on American ideologies, saying in his speech, “When people vote with their feet, that says it all. People aren’t leaving Iowa in droves, they’re leaving Illinois in droves, why? Because Illinois has pursued a left-wing agenda that is failing their people, Iowa has pursued a conservative agenda that’s serving their people. People are moving away from New York or New Jersey and they’re coming to Florida because we’ve stood for freedom. We need to choose freedom over failure.”

And before the rally, KTIV caught up with a DeSantis supporter and asked what he could tackle in his speech that might sway undecided voters.

“He has convictions, like his slogan says, he never backs down, he sticks by what he says, and he’s open to have conversations,” said John Rainbolt. “He convinces the people of his focus. He remains focused on the economy, on American values, and he’s big on education.”

Governor DeSantis made one more stop in Newton, Iowa, completing the Full Grassley, which is visiting all 99 Iowa county’s during his campaign.

