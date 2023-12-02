‘Joy in the Heartland’ author meets couple who found hidden hearts tied to book

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Last year, Lonnette Kelley traveled to over 50 communities near Sioux Falls in search of answers during an uncertain time, leaving a red wooden heart in each community.

She wrote a book about her experience, and a couple has found each of the hearts.

On Friday, that couple was given an award for finding all the hearts.

“It was a fun summer doing it, and we were together every time we went and our family got involved, our kids and grandkid. We had fun doing it,” said Deb and Al Abbas.

It took the couple roughly five months to find all the hearts.

