Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

‘Joy in the Heartland’ author meets couple who found hidden hearts tied to book

A Sioux Falls author who wrote a book about leaving hearts in over 50 communities has met the couple who found all the hearts.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Last year, Lonnette Kelley traveled to over 50 communities near Sioux Falls in search of answers during an uncertain time, leaving a red wooden heart in each community.

She wrote a book about her experience, and a couple has found each of the hearts.

On Friday, that couple was given an award for finding all the hearts.

“It was a fun summer doing it, and we were together every time we went and our family got involved, our kids and grandkid. We had fun doing it,” said Deb and Al Abbas.

It took the couple roughly five months to find all the hearts.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in Pierre, person of interest detained
Body found in Pierre, person of interest detained
Crews respond to structure fire in Lincoln County
Crews respond to structure fire in Lincoln County
Jawara, a 15-year-old male giraffe, died at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium Wednesday...
Giraffe dies unexpectedly at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo
FILE - In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin...
Inmate who stabbed Derek Chauvin 22 times is charged with attempted murder, prosecutors say
Foreigner and Styx to perform in Sioux Falls
Foreigner and Styx to perform in Sioux Falls

Latest News

Schools battle young students vaping
Under-age vape use is a continuing problem for school administrators as students bring them to...
Schools battle young students vaping
A Sioux Falls author who wrote a book about leaving hearts in over 50 communities has met the...
‘Joy in the Heartland’ author meets couple who found hidden hearts tied to book
Ex-USD starting quarterback a backup for Sacramento State
Former Coyote Carson Camp returning to Dakota Dome for FCS Playoffs